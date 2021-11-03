Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,868 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Silgan stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.