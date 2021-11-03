Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 1,016 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25.

