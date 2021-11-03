Assetmark Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.