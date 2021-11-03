Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of Alliant Energy worth $41,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

