Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 345,665 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $45,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 742.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

INOV opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

