State Street Corp Acquires 32,236 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $146,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,785 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.