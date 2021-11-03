State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.74% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $153,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

