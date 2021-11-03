Royal Bank of Canada Sells 196,124 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,124 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of United Rentals worth $49,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.80.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $386.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.20. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.85 and a 12-month high of $391.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

