Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 25,852 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

KAIIU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

