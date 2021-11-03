SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $571.29 million, a PE ratio of 688.00 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 375,701 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 689,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.