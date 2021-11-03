RPS Group (LON:RPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPS. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RPS Group stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £350.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.17 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.37.

In related news, insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

