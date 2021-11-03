Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.