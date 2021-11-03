Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GEM stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.94 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.72. Gemfields Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.86 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21).

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

