Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of LAWS opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $470.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Lawson Products
Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.
