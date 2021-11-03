Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $470.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lawson Products by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

