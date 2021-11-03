Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NSYS opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.37. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.
