Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NSYS opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.37. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nortech Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

