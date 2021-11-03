Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:IRT opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

