Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WRDLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Worldline has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.