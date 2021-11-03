Conifer (CNFR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

