ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01. ABB has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ABB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after buying an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

