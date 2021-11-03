Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,197 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

