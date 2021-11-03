Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,028,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,804,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $590,000.

NYSE:BHG opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,528 shares of company stock worth $1,073,076 in the last three months.

BHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

