Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,058 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Ocugen worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.