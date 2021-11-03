Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 6.5%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.76. 168,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,296,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

