Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Las Vegas Sands worth $101,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.