Morgan Stanley Purchases 38,247 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Cintas worth $107,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 38,100.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $435.32 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $436.34. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

