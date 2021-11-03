Morgan Stanley Has $113.21 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $113,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $107.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

