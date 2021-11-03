Amundi Acquires New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Amundi acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 438,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 391,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,823,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 126,116 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.