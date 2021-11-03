214,319 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $28,728,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.