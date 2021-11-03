Amundi Purchases Shares of 343,436 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 343,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,635,000. Amundi owned about 0.71% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 37.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 32.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 296,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $97,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

