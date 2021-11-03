Amundi Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Amundi bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,936,000. Amundi owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

