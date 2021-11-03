Amundi Acquires New Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 258,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCI opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

