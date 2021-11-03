319,929 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.15% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 133.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

