132,940 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 132,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.96.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

