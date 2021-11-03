Viad (VVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Viad has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viad stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Viad worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

