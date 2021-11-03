Viad (VVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Viad has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $52.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
About Viad
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
