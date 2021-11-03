Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Allegion worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,275. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

