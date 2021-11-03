Credit Suisse AG Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,566 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

