Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

