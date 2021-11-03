Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $21,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 319,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after acquiring an additional 146,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

