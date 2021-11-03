Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Franklin Resources worth $22,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

BEN opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.