10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

