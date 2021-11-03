Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 29.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FRHC stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. On average, analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

