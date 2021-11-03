Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 127.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 857.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after buying an additional 177,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

