Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

