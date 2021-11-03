Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,300 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 287,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.