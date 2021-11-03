Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 127.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $466.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

