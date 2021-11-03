Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,245 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

D stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

