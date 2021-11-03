Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,069 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of RenaissanceRe worth $48,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

In other news, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

