Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.72.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $159.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

