LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 2,281 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,837,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Shares of AMG opened at $188.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $189.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

