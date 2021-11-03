LMR Partners LLP Invests $97,000 in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Western New England Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

